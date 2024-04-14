Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipro, War, Russian attack, Casualties
Edit post

Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures 12, including 15-year-old boy

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2024 8:09 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 14. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops hit the city of Dnipro with a cruise missile on the evening of April 14, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack damaged nine residential houses and injured at least 12 people, including a 15-year-old boy, Lysak said. The boy suffered shrapnel wounds and a contusion.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a Russian cruise missile was downed in Dnipro at around 6 p.m.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 14. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Apart from Dnipro, Russian troops launched 11 attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol and nearby settlements, injuring four people.

"Peaceful settlements were under attacks from heavy artillery and drones," Lysak said.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops also hit Donetsk Oblast with an aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring two.

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Intense fighting, lack of resources leave wounded soldiers on their own
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of the soldiers introduced in the story, as they didn’t have a formal authorization to speak to the press. DONETSK OBLAST – Mykhailo arrived at a dugout less than an hour after it was hit by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:28 PM

FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.