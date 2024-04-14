Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures 12, including 15-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops hit the city of Dnipro with a cruise missile on the evening of April 14, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack damaged nine residential houses and injured at least 12 people, including a 15-year-old boy, Lysak said. The boy suffered shrapnel wounds and a contusion.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a Russian cruise missile was downed in Dnipro at around 6 p.m.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 14. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Apart from Dnipro, Russian troops launched 11 attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol and nearby settlements, injuring four people.

"Peaceful settlements were under attacks from heavy artillery and drones," Lysak said.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops also hit Donetsk Oblast with an aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring two.

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast over the past day.