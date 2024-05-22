Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured at least 19 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 22.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

A Russian missile strike on the village of Rih in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast killed a 52-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife, the Prosecutor General's Office said. The couple's 10-year-old son reportedly sustained a blast injury.

The explosion also injured a 24-year-old man who lived in a neighboring house, the prosecutors said. Three households and a gas pipeline were reportedly damaged.

Russian troops also attacked the town of Toretsk in the morning, killing a 26-year-old man, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on the village of Rih in Donetsk Oblast on May 21, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

In Kharkiv Oblast, at least seven people – a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 41, 42, 55, 65, and 77 – suffered injuries after Russian forces attacked downtown Chuhuiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A kindergarten was reportedly damaged.

Russian shelling of the village of Hoptivka injured a woman on May 21, the governor said.

One person was injured in Sumy Oblast after Moscow's forces struck the production infrastructure in the town of Konotop, the local authorities said.

Russian forces reportedly fired at the border settlements in the region over 30 times, and at least 201 explosions were recorded over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks damaged six high-rise buildings, seven houses, cars, a cell tower, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas pipeline, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A total of eight people, including a child, were injured over the past day, he added.