Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 40 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured 40 others, including children, over the past day, regional authorities said on March 7.

Russia launched 480 drones, including Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and 29 missiles, including hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile and Iskander-M ballistic missiles, overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian forces downed 453 drones and 19 missiles, the statement read.

In a recent large-scale attack on Ukraine, Russian forces attacked multiple regions, primarily targeting energy infrastructure.

In Kharkiv, Russia launched a ballistic missile at a residential building, killing at least seven people and injuring 15. Two children were killed, and three others were injured, according to local authorities.

Fourteen people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Three people were injured in Kyiv, as Russia hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 7, 2026. (State Emergency Service)

Russia targeted several civilian vehicles in different parts of Sumy Oblast on the morning of March 7. The attack near the village of Stepanivka killed a 24-year-old driver and left a 22-year-old passenger injured, local authorities reported.

A 47-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone hit a car near Hlukhiv. In a separate attack, Russia targeted a car carrying police officers near Bilopillia, injuring two of them, according to the report.

Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing one person and injuring six others, including three children, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The attack damaged 12 apartment buildings, five administrative buildings, and 22 cars.

Two more people were injured in the region over the past day, the governor said.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring an infant, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A man was killed and two women were injured in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian shelling, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.