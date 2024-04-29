Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, War, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 7 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova April 29, 2024 9:47 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 28, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russian attacks against Ukraine injured seven over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 29.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian attacks on the town of Krasnohorivka and the villages of Ptyche and Zhelanne in Donetsk Oblast injured three people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked a house in the town of Kupiansk, injuring a 35-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Another 59-year-old man was reportedly wounded in an attack on the village of Strilecha.

In the village of Bairak, a 48-year-old man was hospitalized after being injured by a mine, the governor said. The incident is not included in the tally of injuries that occured due to attacks over the past day.

Russian shelling and guided aerial bomb also damaged two houses and an enterprise in the town of Vovchansk, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia district injured a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian troops launched over 340 strikes against 10 settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov. A total of 12 residential buildings were damaged, he added.

Russia attacks Ukraine with 9 drones overnight, damaging hotel in Mykolaiv
Russia attacked Ukraine with nine drones overnight on April 28, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported. Five of them were shot down by the Ukrainian forces.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
