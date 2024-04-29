Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 7 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured seven over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 29.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian attacks on the town of Krasnohorivka and the villages of Ptyche and Zhelanne in Donetsk Oblast injured three people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked a house in the town of Kupiansk, injuring a 35-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Another 59-year-old man was reportedly wounded in an attack on the village of Strilecha.

In the village of Bairak, a 48-year-old man was hospitalized after being injured by a mine, the governor said. The incident is not included in the tally of injuries that occured due to attacks over the past day.

Russian shelling and guided aerial bomb also damaged two houses and an enterprise in the town of Vovchansk, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia district injured a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian troops launched over 340 strikes against 10 settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov. A total of 12 residential buildings were damaged, he added.