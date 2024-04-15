UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village kills 2, injures at least 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck the village of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb, killing two people and injuring at least four, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 15.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Russia hit an educational facility in Lukiantsi at around 2 p.m. local time, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

"Two people were killed, and the number of wounded is being determined. All (of the victims) are civilians."

The number of civilian casualties increased as of around 4:45 p.m. local time, when two women, aged 63 and 66, and two men, aged 38 and 65, were confirmed injured, according to Syniehubov.

Lukiantsi lies around 20 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv, the regional capital, and just several kilometers from the border with Russia’s Belgorod region.

Russian troops targeted 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast overnight and on April 14, killing a 57-year-old woman and wounding another woman, Syniehubov reported earlier.