Russia, War, Ukraine, Missiles, Drones
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 6 over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 27, 2024 9:49 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Local residents walk past destroyed houses in the city, approximately 7 km from the front line, on Nov 16, 2024 in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple attacks across Ukraine, killing six civilians and injuring six, regional authorities reported on Dec. 27.

Overnight, Russia launched 24 drones from inside Russia, as well as two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 13 drones across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, and Donetsk oblasts.

Eleven other drones were reportedly brought down with electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops attacked an apartment block in Chasiv Yar with an FPV (first person view) drone, killing two civilians and injuring two others. Another civilian was killed in Novoekonomichne near Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces shelled border areas and settlements 169 times, causing 311 explosions. One civilian was killed, and a private house was destroyed by the attacks, according to the local administration.

Kharkiv Oblast also came under fire, with the Russian military launching a KAB guided bomb attack, killing two people and injuring four, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
