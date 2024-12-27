Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple attacks across Ukraine, killing six civilians and injuring six, regional authorities reported on Dec. 27.

Overnight, Russia launched 24 drones from inside Russia, as well as two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 13 drones across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, and Donetsk oblasts.

Eleven other drones were reportedly brought down with electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops attacked an apartment block in Chasiv Yar with an FPV (first person view) drone, killing two civilians and injuring two others. Another civilian was killed in Novoekonomichne near Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces shelled border areas and settlements 169 times, causing 311 explosions. One civilian was killed, and a private house was destroyed by the attacks, according to the local administration.

Kharkiv Oblast also came under fire, with the Russian military launching a KAB guided bomb attack, killing two people and injuring four, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.