Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 19 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova January 10, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Fragments of a Russian UAV Shahed-136 (Geran-2) lie on the ground at the site where rescue workers extinguish the fire at warehouse and trade buildings damaged by Russian attack on Nov. 7, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian strikes against Ukraine killed three civilians and injured 19 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 10.

Russian forces launched 72 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 33 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Thirty-four drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people in the town of Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 41 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and 16 others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces struck with drones five times in the frontline area in the north of the oblast, injuring one civilian, according to Ukraine's Air Force report.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 30-year-old man was injured in an attack against the village of Losivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the city of Mykolaiv, a 49-year-old man was injured during shelling of the city. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition, local authorities said.

Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Russia’s Leningrad, Rostov oblasts, causing severe fires
Russian air defense forces reportedly intercepted 40 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
