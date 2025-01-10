Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed three civilians and injured 19 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 10.

Russian forces launched 72 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 33 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Thirty-four drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people in the town of Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 41 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and 16 others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.



In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces struck with drones five times in the frontline area in the north of the oblast, injuring one civilian, according to Ukraine's Air Force report.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 30-year-old man was injured in an attack against the village of Losivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the city of Mykolaiv, a 49-year-old man was injured during shelling of the city. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition, local authorities said.