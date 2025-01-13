Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 17 over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a children's health and wellness center caused by Russian drone debris on Jan. 12, 2025. (Sumy Oblast State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 17 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 13.

Russian forces launched 110 drones at Ukraine overnight from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Primosk-Akhtarsk in Russia, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 78 drones in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk oblasts.

Thirty-one drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Sumy Oblast: In Sumy, debris from a Russian Shahed-type drone caused a large fire at a children's health and wellness center. No casualties were reported. An FPV drone strike in the Myropilska community damaged a bus and injured three civilians. As a result of artillery shelling, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Seredyna-Buda community, with one civilian injured, according to the regional military administration.

Kherson Oblast: The Russian military attacked critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas of the oblast's settlements. As a result of the attacks, 10 people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Donetsk Oblast: A person was injured in Pokrovsk as a result of a Russian attack, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin

Zaporizhia Oblast: Two civilians sustained blast and limb injuries during a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed.

Kharkiv Oblast: In Kupiansk, a 70-year-old man died as a result of shelling near the territory of a civilian enterprise, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 809,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
