Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 17 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 17 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 13.

Russian forces launched 110 drones at Ukraine overnight from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Primosk-Akhtarsk in Russia, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 78 drones in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk oblasts.

Thirty-one drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Sumy Oblast: In Sumy, debris from a Russian Shahed-type drone caused a large fire at a children's health and wellness center. No casualties were reported. An FPV drone strike in the Myropilska community damaged a bus and injured three civilians. As a result of artillery shelling, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Seredyna-Buda community, with one civilian injured, according to the regional military administration.

Kherson Oblast: The Russian military attacked critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas of the oblast's settlements. As a result of the attacks, 10 people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Donetsk Oblast: A person was injured in Pokrovsk as a result of a Russian attack, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin

Zaporizhia Oblast: Two civilians sustained blast and limb injuries during a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed.

Kharkiv Oblast: In Kupiansk, a 70-year-old man died as a result of shelling near the territory of a civilian enterprise, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.