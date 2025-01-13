Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 809,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 809,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13.

This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,764 tanks, 20,315 armored fighting vehicles, 33,708 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,876 artillery systems, 1,261 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,044 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,204 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine mount, Putin faces ‘devastating’ demographic timebomb
Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. “The impact on Russian society is devastating,” said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and inter…
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
