General Staff: Russia has lost 809,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 809,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13.

This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,764 tanks, 20,315 armored fighting vehicles, 33,708 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,876 artillery systems, 1,261 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,044 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,204 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.