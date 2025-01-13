Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast spark fire at children's wellness center, 2 injured in attack on bus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 12, leading to multiple casualties.

In the regional capital Sumy, debris from a Russian Shahed-type drone caused a large fire at a children's health and wellness center, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack, and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Earlier in the day, around 3:15 p.m. local time, Russian forces used a drone to strike a civilian bus in the village of Myropillia, injuring two people, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Two women, aged 30 and 42, were injured in the attack. No details were provided on the status of the victims.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Throughout the day, Russia struck 13 communities across Sumy Oblast in 68 different attacks on the region, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past year, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.



