Russian drone attack on Nikopol injures 45-year-old man

Russian forces carried out a drone strike against the city of Nikopol on June 10, injuring a 45-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The man suffered a shrapnel wound. He was provided with medical care at the scene, according to Lysak. The attack also damaged a minivan.

Earlier on June 9, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 44-year-old woman and damaging homes and other property.