Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties
Russian drone attack on Nikopol injures 45-year-old man

by Kateryna Hodunova June 10, 2024 5:21 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 10, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out a drone strike against the city of Nikopol on June 10, injuring a 45-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The man suffered a shrapnel wound. He was provided with medical care at the scene, according to Lysak. The attack also damaged a minivan.

Earlier on June 9, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 44-year-old woman and damaging homes and other property.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
