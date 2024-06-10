Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman

by Abbey Fenbert June 10, 2024 7:42 AM 1 min read
The interior of a home in the Nikopol district damaged by Russian attacks on June 9, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 9, injuring a 44-year-old woman and damaging homes and property, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The Russian military attacked the Marhanets community with artillery and launched an attack drone at the Pokrovksk community, Lysak said. Later attacks also targeted Nikopol and Myrove.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Lysak said. She received medical attention and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The attacks damaged a greenhouse, fishing boat, four homes, two outbuildings, and a garage, according to the governor. Gas pipelines and a power line were also damaged.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
