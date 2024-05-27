Skip to content
News Feed, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Russia
Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast town injures 2

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 2:39 PM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district on Aug. 12, 2022, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian missile attack against the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast on May 27 injured two people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

The strike hit a self-service car wash, the governor said. One of the victims – a girl – suffered serious injuries, Kim added.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Snihurivka, a town with a pre-war population of around 12,000, lies around 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) east of the regional center, Mykolaiv, and about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the front line.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Kharkiv supermarket kills 16; Zelensky says Moscow increasing presence near northern border
Key developments on May 25-26: * Russia strikes supermarket in Kharkiv, killing 16, including a child * Russia launches another attack on Kharkiv, hours after deadly supermarket strike, injuring 25 * Zelensky, Kuleba, other officials call for more air defense after Kharkiv strike * Zelensky: Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
