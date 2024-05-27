Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast town injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack against the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast on May 27 injured two people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

The strike hit a self-service car wash, the governor said. One of the victims – a girl – suffered serious injuries, Kim added.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Snihurivka, a town with a pre-war population of around 12,000, lies around 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) east of the regional center, Mykolaiv, and about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the front line.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines.