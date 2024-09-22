The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Miners, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, Energy, Coal
Edit post

Russian attack on mine in Donetsk Oblast kills 2 women, injures 1

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 2:12 PM 2 min read
An illustrative image of a coal mine worker at a mining site in Ukraine's Donbas region on April 10, 2024. Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled a mine in Donetsk Oblast, killing two female mine employees and injuring one other person, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on Sept. 22.

According to the Energy Ministry, the shelling caused a fire to break out in the area above the mine, leading to the evacuation of 371 miners who were below the ground at the time of the attack.

After the attack, two female workers were found dead when the territory of the mine was inspected. Another person was taken to hospital.

The Energy Ministry did not specify where or when the attack took place, but Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported early on Sept. 22 that two people had been killed and one person had been injured in Udachne the previous day.

Udachne, a village 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of Pokrovsk, is the site of one of the largest coal mines in Ukraine.  

Russian attacks against Ukraine's coal-rich Donbas region regularly put the lives of miners in danger.

An attack in July set fire to a mine in Donetsk Oblast with 86 miners inside. The Energy Ministry did not report any casualties after the fire was extinguished.

Earlier in September, 151 miners were trapped underground at a mine in Dobropillia, a town 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Pokrovsk, when a Russian attack caused a blackout.

‘They attack with quantity:’ With Ukrainian soldiers desperately defending Pokrovsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK DISTRICT, Donetsk Oblast – Marked by wide plumes of gray smoke on the horizon, the open fields stretching out southeast of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.