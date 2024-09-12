The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Donetsk Oblast, Miners
Over 150 miners trapped underground at Donetsk Oblast mine due to Russian attacks

by Kateryna Hodunova September 12, 2024 6:05 PM 2 min read
For illustrative purposes: A miner works at a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 9, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
One hundred and fifty-one miners have been trapped underground at the Dobropillia mine due to a blackout caused by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, Mykhailo Volynets, chairman of the Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, reported on Sept. 12.

The city of Dobropillia, with a pre-war population of about 28,000 people, is located in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, nearly 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of Pokrovsk, which has been a key target of Russian forces over the past few months.

Russian strikes have cut off power to Dobropillia and nearby settlements, including coal mines. The blackout caused gassing and flooding of the mines. There is also a threat of flooding of mining equipment, according to Volynets.

The chairman added that the situation in the region remains "difficult."

At least one person was killed, while six others were injured due to Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Sept. 12.

The number of attacks and casualties increased in the Donetsk sector of the front line after Russian forces intensified their offensive in the area.

Russian troops recently slowed down their assault on the city of Pokrovsk but advanced in the areas of Vuhledar and Kurakhove.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
