Russian attacks kill 5, injure 40 in Ukraine over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 10:48 AM 2 min read
Local residents stand in the courtyard of a damaged residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv late on Sept. 21, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 5 people, and wounded another 40 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 22.

Civilian casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that 71 of the 80 attack drones launched by Russia were downed overnight. Russia also launched two Kh-59/69 missiles from the airspace of occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Russia dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv late on Sept. 21, damaging multiple high-rise apartment buildings and injuring 21 people.

Among the wounded, a 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the attack impacted nine buildings, broke more than 1,200 windows, and damaged 21 cars.

The city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under attack repeatedly during the evening and the night, targeted by Russian multiple rocket launchers, artillery fire, and kamikaze drones, Governor Sehii Lysak said.

A 25-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed in Nikopol when a Russian drone hit their car. The attack injured a 25-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl who were also in the vehicle.

The 4-year-old girl's condition is still serious, and she has small shrapnel injuries to her head, upper limbs, and forearms, Lysak reported on the morning of Sept. 21.

Five people had been injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Among the victims was a 72-year-old woman, who was injured when Russian forces attacked the village of Stanislav with a drone. A man in the city of Kherson was also injured in a drone attack, sustaining injuries to his head, back, arms, and legs.

Two people in the city of Beryslav were injured in a drone attack, while a 52-year-old man in Antonivka, a village close to Kherson, was injured by artillery shrapnel.

Three people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two people were killed and one person was injured in Udachne, a settlement 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of Pokrovsk.

One person was killed and two others injured in Kurakhove, a town located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Pokrovsk, and just a few kilometers from the front line.

Other regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv oblasts, also came under Russian drone and missile attacks over the past day, but no civilian casualties were reported.

'Russia must feel it's going to lose' – Zelensky's 'victory plan,' explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.