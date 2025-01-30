paint paint
13 injured, including children, in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 30, 2025 1:37 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 30, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor note: This story is being updated with the latest casualty figures.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least 13 people, including two children, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Jan. 30.

According to preliminary information, the victims include an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Local authorities are assessing the aftermath of the attack.

Filashkin did not specify the weapon Russia used.

Russian artillery and aerial strikes against Donetsk Oblast settlements occur daily, frequently resulting in civilian casualties.

Kramatorsk, a key district center, lies about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line and remains a primary target amid Russia's ongoing offensive push in the region.

PACE refuses to register draft resolution amendment branding Putin terrorist
PACE’s table office explained its decision by saying that “calling Putin a terrorist is against the rule of procedure because it ‘insults his dignity,’” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.