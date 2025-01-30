13 injured, including children, in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor note: This story is being updated with the latest casualty figures.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least 13 people, including two children, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Jan. 30.

According to preliminary information, the victims include an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Local authorities are assessing the aftermath of the attack.

Filashkin did not specify the weapon Russia used.

Russian artillery and aerial strikes against Donetsk Oblast settlements occur daily, frequently resulting in civilian casualties.

Kramatorsk, a key district center, lies about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line and remains a primary target amid Russia's ongoing offensive push in the region.