Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village kills man

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 11:39 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on March 2, killing a 54-year-old man on the street, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

No further details about the consequences of the attack were provided.

Stanislav, with a pre-war population of almost 5,000, lies at the shores of the Dniprovska Gulf, roughly 35 kilometers west of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Stanislav, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Over the past day, Russian attacks damaged a high-rise building and damaged 11 houses, as well as other civilian property, Prokudin said in his morning report on March 2.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
