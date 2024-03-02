Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Russia, Drone attack, Odesa, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 13 over past day, including children

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2024 11:13 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on March 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least four civilians and injured at least 13, with children reported among the casualties, regional officials said on March 2.

The country came under a large-scale drone attack, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down. Russian forces also attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles Kh-59/Kh-35 from occupied parts of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

Multiple casualties were reported in Odesa, where a drone hit a residential building, destroying 18 apartments.

Three people have been killed in the southern city as of 10:45 a.m., according to Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa Oblast. Eight people were reportedly injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the killed victims included a child whose body was found in the rubble.

Many nearby apartments were also left without heat as a result of the attack.

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on March 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on March 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on March 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on March 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian drones targeted Kharkiv around midnight, damaging several houses, five garages, and 17 cars, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Three people sought assistance due to acute stress reaction, he noted.

A 76-year-old woman was killed in an attack against the Velykyi Burluk village in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people in Siversk, regional officials reported.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
