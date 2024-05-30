Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on May 30 killed a man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The resident suffered serious injuries on the street and died while being transported to the hospital, the governor said. No further details were provided at the moment.

Veletenske lies only a few kilometers across the Dnipro River delta from Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and some 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people overnight and on May 29, Prokudin said in his morning report on May 30.