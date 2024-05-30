Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Russia
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village kills man

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 1:20 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Russian attack against the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on May 30 killed a man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The resident suffered serious injuries on the street and died while being transported to the hospital, the governor said. No further details were provided at the moment.

Veletenske lies only a few kilometers across the Dnipro River delta from Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and some 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people overnight and on May 29, Prokudin said in his morning report on May 30.

Death toll in Russia’s May 25 attack on Kharkiv rises to 19, Governor says
The man had suffered severe burns over 50% of his body as a result of the strike and ensuing fire, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
