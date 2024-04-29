Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast on April 29, killing a 60-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Residential areas were targeted in the Russian attack on the village, according to Prokudin. The man reportedly died from severe injuries en route to the hospital.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated areas, often inflicting civilian casualties.

Russian forces launched attacks against 18 settlements of Kherson Oblast over the past day, damaging five houses, a kindergarten, critical and transport infrastructure facilities, and an agricultural enterprise, the local authorities said.