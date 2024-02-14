Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks
Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast town kills 2, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 4:40 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russia launched an attack against Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 14, killing two women aged 62 and 74 and injuring at least one person, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The attack took place at around 2 p.m. A residential building was in the impact zone, the governor said.

The full consequences of the attack and other details are being determined.

Mykolaivka lies in the northern reaches of Donetsk Oblast, not far from the city of Sloviansk and around 20 kilometers northwest of the front line.

Russian overnight attacks against Donetsk Oblast reportedly killed three people and injured 12 in Selydove. Two others were injured in Chasiv Yar and Novohrodivka.

Military says Russian landing ship sunk in Black Sea
If confirmed, it would be the fourth landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that has been sunk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
