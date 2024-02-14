Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast town kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 14, killing two women aged 62 and 74 and injuring at least one person, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The attack took place at around 2 p.m. A residential building was in the impact zone, the governor said.

The full consequences of the attack and other details are being determined.

Mykolaivka lies in the northern reaches of Donetsk Oblast, not far from the city of Sloviansk and around 20 kilometers northwest of the front line.

Russian overnight attacks against Donetsk Oblast reportedly killed three people and injured 12 in Selydove. Two others were injured in Chasiv Yar and Novohrodivka.