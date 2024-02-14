Russian attacks in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, kill 3, injure 12

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight killed three people, including a child, and injured 12 more, the city's military administration reported on Feb. 14.

Among the injured were four children.

A number of apartments were damaged in the attacks, as well as a hospital building.

Selydove is located some 45 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russian proxy forces since 2014.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, it has been regularly attacked by Russia, often resulting in casualties.

A 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, were injured after Russian missiles hit Selydove overnight on Feb. 12, the Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office reported.