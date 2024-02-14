Skip to content
Russian attacks in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, kill 3, injure 12

by Nate Ostiller February 14, 2024 8:34 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes on the town of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2024. (Selydove city military administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight killed three people, including a child, and injured 12 more, the city's military administration reported on Feb. 14.

Among the injured were four children.

A number of apartments were damaged in the attacks, as well as a hospital building.

Selydove is located some 45 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russian proxy forces since 2014.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, it has been regularly attacked by Russia, often resulting in casualties.

A 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, were injured after Russian missiles hit Selydove overnight on Feb. 12, the Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office reported.

