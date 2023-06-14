At least 13 civilians dead and 24 wounded by Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least thirteen civilians died and 24 were injured in 11 oblasts over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, officials informed on June 14.

Russian attacks were reported in Odesa, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts.

In Odesa Oblast, at least three people were killed and 13 injured in the strikes, Ukraine's Southern Command reported.

Four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched against the city of Odesa during the night. While three of them were shot down, one of the missiles hit a warehouse of a retail chain, killing three of its employees and injuring seven more people.

Missile debris damaged several other buildings, including an educational institution and a residential complex, injuring six more people.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and six others wounded, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk, killing two people and injuring two more, while in Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and another injured.

Two more people were wounded in Toretsk, the governor added. Many private houses and infrastructure objects were damaged or destroyed in the attacks across the oblast.

Chernihiv Oblast sustained attacks over the past day but no casualties. The Novhorod-Siverskyi district was shelled three times with mortars during the day, damaging five houses.

In Sumy Oblast, at least six people were killed by Russian attacks, Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office announced.

Two civilians and four forestry workers have been killed in a car on the territory of the Seredyna-Buda community.

The police added that Russian strikes have damaged the boarding house of a local orphanage, a private house, a shop, and power lines.

Russia also bombed the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Bilopole, Vorozhba, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman 8 times over the night with artillery and mortars, leaving no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 122 attacks against 20 settlements, using drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

One 78-year-old resident of Novopavlivka was injured and 40 objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a Shahed kamikaze drone hit an infrastructure object in Svitlovodsk, Governor Andrii Raikovych said. There were no causalties.

One person was injured and one died as a result of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Nikopol was hit several times with artillery, leaving one 35-year-old woman injured and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Three Shahed drones were shot down over the oblast, leaving no casualties.

Last night, a 67-year-old man succumbed to his wounds inflicted by the attack on Kryvyi Rih on the night of June 13.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled the border and front-line settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Bohodukhiv districts, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Property damage was reported but no casualties, he added.

Russian forces attacked the town of Ochakiv and territory near Kutsurubsk in Mykolaiv Oblast, leaving property damage but no casualties, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces carried out 57 attacks using artillery, mortars, and drones and fired 304 projectiles.

In the village of Bilozerka, artillery strikes hit a churchyard, killing a priest and injuring a 76-year-old woman.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported air strikes and artillery attacks against several settlements in Luhansk Oblast but no casualties were recorded.