Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2024 2:40 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the ruined town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on July 3, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian shelling in the front-line town of Chasiv Yar on Aug. 31 killed five people, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Shells struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially creates an opening for further Russian advances into Donetsk Oblast.

The town has been the scene of heavy fighting and has been repeatedly attacked by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Before the full-scale invasion, Chasiv Yar was home to about 12,000 people. By April 2024, around 700 people remained.

In his message about the attack, Filashkin reiterated that civilians should evacuate the town.

Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade, said on Aug. 29 that the town has been "destroyed" in the fighting.

‘Silent killer’: Russia boosts grinding Donbas advance with chemical warfare
Gasping for air from a trench in eastern Ukraine, an infantryman was ready for the worst when a suffocating white smoke spread into his position. A Russian drone had just dropped a gas grenade into the trench, an internationally banned practice in warfare used to suffocate Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:32 AM

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.