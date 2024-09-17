Russian attack injures 4 first responders in Kharkiv, as Ukraine marks Rescuer's Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Sept. 17, injuring at least six people, local authorities reported.

The city's Kyivskyi district came under attack, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Four first responders are among the injured, he said. Sept. 17 marks Rescuer's Day in Ukraine.

Another two civilian men, aged 19 and 25, also suffered injuries, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In an interview with the Ukrainian media Interfax, the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk said that as of July, 93 emergency workers were killed and almost 400 wounded since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

In one of the recent attacks, Russian forces hit an apartment building in Kharkiv on Sept. 15, killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring over 40 people.