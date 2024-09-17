The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Kharkiv, Ukraine, Russia, guided bomb, War, Glide Bomb, Ukrainian first responders, State Emergency Service
Russian attack injures 4 first responders in Kharkiv, as Ukraine marks Rescuer's Day

by Kateryna Denisova September 17, 2024 4:43 PM 1 min read
A mural of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 19, 2021. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Sept. 17, injuring at least six people, local authorities reported.

The city's Kyivskyi district came under attack, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Four first responders are among the injured, he said. Sept. 17 marks Rescuer's Day in Ukraine.

Another two civilian men, aged 19 and 25, also suffered injuries, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In an interview with the Ukrainian media Interfax, the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk said that as of July, 93 emergency workers were killed and almost 400 wounded since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

In one of the recent attacks, Russian forces hit an apartment building in Kharkiv on Sept. 15, killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring over 40 people.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, including child, injure 9 over past day
Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 of the 51 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 17, according to the Air Force.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
