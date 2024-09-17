Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, including child, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured nine people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 17.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 of the 51 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 17, according to the Air Force. Twelve Russian drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, while the other two returned to Russia, the statement read.

Ukrainian forces used aircraft, mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were active in Kherson, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 10 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. Two people, including a child, were killed, while three others suffered injuries due to the Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 63 and 65, were injured in Russian attacks against the city of Kupiansk. A 63-year-old man suffered injuries because of a Russian attack against the village of Podoly, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks against the city of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, targeting the Konotop, Okhtyrka, and Sumy districts, according to the local military administration.

Following the attack, local water utility facilities were cut off, and they are currently operating on emergency backup power. The Sumy City Council said water is being supplied to the city at a reduced pressure while the sewage system is operational.