Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, including child, injure 9 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova September 17, 2024 10:13 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack against Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Sept. 17, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured nine people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 17.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 of the 51 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 17, according to the Air Force. Twelve Russian drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, while the other two returned to Russia, the statement read.

Ukrainian forces used aircraft, mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were active in Kherson, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 10 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. Two people, including a child, were killed, while three others suffered injuries due to the Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 63 and 65, were injured in Russian attacks against the city of Kupiansk. A 63-year-old man suffered injuries because of a Russian attack against the village of Podoly, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks against the city of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, targeting the Konotop, Okhtyrka, and Sumy districts, according to the local military administration.

Following the attack, local water utility facilities were cut off, and they are currently operating on emergency backup power. The Sumy City Council said water is being supplied to the city at a reduced pressure while the sewage system is operational.

Ukraine war latest: Putin to increase Russian military personnel and staff by 180,000
* Putin signs decree increasing number of military personnel, staff to 2.38 million * Ukraine’s Victory Plan 90% complete, Zelensky says * Zelensky signs law establishing Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces * Ukraine to receive another batch of Danish F-16s this year, minister says * Latvia to sup…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
