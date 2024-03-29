Skip to content
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kamianske, Russian attacks, Critical infrastructure, Energy infrastructure
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man, damages infrastructure

by Abbey Fenbert March 29, 2024 4:49 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
A Russian attack on the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of March 29 damaged critical infrastructure and injured a local man, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The injured man has been hospitalized and is in serious condition. No other casualties have been reported.

The attack also damaged a number of critical infrastructure facilities, Lysak said. Local residents reported power outages following the attack.

More details on the infrastructure damage will be provided after the attack is investigated, Lysak said.

Russia has intensified attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days in a renewed attempt to destroy the country's power grid. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24 that Moscow launched 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs over the course of one week.

Russia aims to knock out Ukraine’s power grid in new wave of attacks
Editor’s note: The article was updated on March 27 with comments from Roman Nitsovych, a research director at DiXi Group. Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine between March 21-25, hitting the country’s critical infrastructure heavier than ever before. Some 190…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
