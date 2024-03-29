Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man, damages infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of March 29 damaged critical infrastructure and injured a local man, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The injured man has been hospitalized and is in serious condition. No other casualties have been reported.

The attack also damaged a number of critical infrastructure facilities, Lysak said. Local residents reported power outages following the attack.

More details on the infrastructure damage will be provided after the attack is investigated, Lysak said.

Russia has intensified attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days in a renewed attempt to destroy the country's power grid. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24 that Moscow launched 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs over the course of one week.