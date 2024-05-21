Russian attack on Kherson injures 3, including 15-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out an air strike on May 21 on the city of Kherson, injuring three people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian troops launched the attack around 4 p.m. local time, targeting the Shumenskyi district and damaging a high-rise building.

Three people were confirmed injured as of 5 p.m. local time, according to Prokudin. The youngest victim is a 15-year-old boy who was hospitalized.

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

A 71-year-old woman was another victim of the attack. She sustained a leg injury and received medical help at the scene.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, a Russian drone dropped explosives on the village of Antonivka, injuring three elderly women.