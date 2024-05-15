Skip to content
Russian attack against Kharkiv injures at least 2

by Kateryna Hodunova May 15, 2024 9:19 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv on May 15, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, both Kharkiv and a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

An explosion was heard in the city at around 8 p.m. local time.

Syniehubov later reported that a five-story residential building in the Shevchenkyvskyi district was hit.

At least two men, aged 20 and 40, were injured and hospitalized.

The information on damage and casualties is still being determined as of 9 p.m. local time.

The day before, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with the UMPB D-30 type of bombs, injuring 21 people, including three children.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
