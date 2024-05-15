Russian attack against Kharkiv injures at least 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv on May 15, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, both Kharkiv and a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

An explosion was heard in the city at around 8 p.m. local time.

Syniehubov later reported that a five-story residential building in the Shevchenkyvskyi district was hit.

At least two men, aged 20 and 40, were injured and hospitalized.

The information on damage and casualties is still being determined as of 9 p.m. local time.

The day before, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with the UMPB D-30 type of bombs, injuring 21 people, including three children.