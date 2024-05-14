Over 7,500 civilians evacuated from northern Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Over 7,500 civilians in the north of Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid heavy fighting in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 14.

Of the 7,531 people who have been evacuated so far, 568 are children, and 201 are people with disabilities, Syniehubov said.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The attack involves more than 30,000 Russian troops, according to Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Ukraine's General Staff said on May 13 that Russia has "tactical success" in the fight for Vovchansk, a town situated less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia.

"Active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city," Syniehubov reported on May 14.

According to Ukrinform, 5,000 people from Vovchansk district have been evacuated to safer areas.

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated on Sept. 11, 2022, during Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.