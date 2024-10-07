The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russian airstrike against Kherson injures at least 11, including children

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 7, 2024 1:18 PM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
At least 11 people were injured during a Russian airstrike against the southern city of Kherson on Oct. 7, local authorities reported.

Russia attacked the city around 10:40 a.m., with two KAB bombs dropped in the coastal area of the central district and two more in the northern part of Kherson.

Initially, eight people were reported as injured, including two children aged three and five.

Three more injuries were confirmed later during the same day. Two women went to the hospital themselves, while the third person was transported by ambulance, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The same morning, Russia launched two Kinzhal missiles against Kyiv Oblast, both of which were shot down. The fallen debris damaged several buildings and cars in the city, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine liberated the southern city of Kherson from Russian occupation in November 2022. Since then, Russian troops have regularly attacked the city and nearby areas along the western bank of the Dnipro River.

Kyiv’s air defense intercepts Russian Kinzhal strike
Missile debris fell in Ukraine’s capital following explosions and a nationwide air raid alert on the morning of Oct. 7, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
