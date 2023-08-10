Russian strikes against Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast injures 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 10 injured at least six people, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

"On Aug. 10, the occupants struck the town of Toretsk, possibly with mortars and three aerial bombs," the prosecutors wrote on Telegram.

"At 10:40 a.m., a 47-year-old man who was riding a bicycle on the street was injured as a result of the explosion."

The city came under another attack an hour later. This time, a 59-year-old man was injured on the street by projectile fragments, the report said.

Yet another strike at 2:15 injured four women aged 53 to 73. Two of them suffered injuries at home, and two others were wounded while in the town's center, according to the prosecutors.

Russian attacks against Toretsk damaged two administrative buildings, several residential and commercial buildings, as well as two cars, the report said.

Over the course of Aug. 9, Russian forces killed three civilians and injured 10 more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.