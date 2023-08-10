Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes against Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast injures 6

by Martin Fornusek August 10, 2023 9:13 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 10 injured at least six people, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

"On Aug. 10, the occupants struck the town of Toretsk, possibly with mortars and three aerial bombs," the prosecutors wrote on Telegram.

"At 10:40 a.m., a 47-year-old man who was riding a bicycle on the street was injured as a result of the explosion."

The city came under another attack an hour later. This time, a 59-year-old man was injured on the street by projectile fragments, the report said.

Yet another strike at 2:15 injured four women aged 53 to 73. Two of them suffered injuries at home, and two others were wounded while in the town's center, according to the prosecutors.

Russian attacks against Toretsk damaged two administrative buildings, several residential and commercial buildings, as well as two cars, the report said.

Over the course of Aug. 9, Russian forces killed three civilians and injured 10 more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
