Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

Russian forces attacked Znov-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Khotin and Esman communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 31.

Russia used mortars, artillery and mines to target the region.

One civilian was wounded in the Khotin community in the attack.

According to officials, at least 45 strikes were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.