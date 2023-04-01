Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 3:17 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked Znov-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Khotin and Esman communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 31.

Russia used mortars, artillery and mines to target the region.

One civilian was wounded in the Khotin community in the attack.

According to officials, at least 45 strikes were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

General Staff: Ukraine hits 2 Russian air-defense systems, Russia strikes with ballistic missiles
Ukraine’s military repelled more than 30 Russian attacks and conducted strikes against two Russian air defense systems and a radar station over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 31.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
