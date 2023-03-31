General Staff: Ukraine hits 2 Russian air-defense systems, Russia strikes with ballistic missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military repelled more than 30 Russian attacks and conducted strikes against two Russian air defense systems and a radar station over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 31.

"Over the past day, the Air Force struck six areas of clusters of military personnel and equipment of (Russian Forces).

Ukraine's military also hit eight temporary Russian bases, a warehouse of fuel and lubricating materials, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and an artillery unit in its firing position, according to the General Staff briefing.

Meanwhile, Russia launched five missile strikes, 12 air strikes, and more than 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

“Today, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on civilian sites in the city of Zaporizhzhia and other populated areas of Ukraine, using ballistic missiles. (Russia) also used six Shahed-136 type UAVs for air strikes - all of them were destroyed by our defenders,” the General Staff wrote.

Earlier, on March 22, Russia hit two residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing two and injuring more than 30.