Russia willing to participate in South Caucasus peace settlement amid 'crisis' in Ukraine, Putin says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2024 6:35 PM 2 min read
Russia is committed to participating in settling the situation in the South Caucasus, Putin says.
Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is committed to participating in settling the situation in the South Caucasus amid the "crisis" in Ukraine, Azerbaijan State News Agency reported on Aug. 19.

The day before, Putin arrived in Baku for talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"It is clear, and everyone is aware, that Russia is also facing crises, including and above all in the Ukrainian direction," Putin said.

"But Russia's historical involvement in the situation in the South Caucasus over the past few years dictates the need for us to participate in these events, of course, to the extent demanded by the sides," Putin added.

The South Caucasus is a region in Eastern Europe and Western Asia that includes the territories of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, also known as the Caucasian States.

Armenia has long maintained close ties with Russia but is now seeking to distance itself from Moscow.

Nagorno-Karabakh, until recently inhabited by an Armenian population, was re-integrated into Azerbaijan after Baku's military victory in 2023. Following this, Yerevan repeatedly threatened to leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that didn't assist Armenia in its struggle against Azerbaijan, which is not a part of the organization.

In March, Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan revealed that the country is considering applying for membership in the European Union, aiming to strengthen ties with the West.

Despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijan has attempted to maintain good ties with Ukraine. According to the Azerbaijani government, Baku has provided at least 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

But Azerbaijan, which shares a border with Russia, also signed a political and military friendship agreement with Russia just two days before the invasion.

Armenia to hold military drills with US amid worsening relations with Russia
Armenia has long been close with Russia, but is now seeking to distance itself, repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
