Update: Russian attack injures 52 in Kharkiv, including 6 children

The number of injured in the Russian Jan. 2 large-scale missile attack has risen to 52 civilians in Kharkiv, including six children, as of 3 p.m., Ukraine’s National Police reported.

One woman was killed in the attack. Among the wounded children are four boys and two girls aged 6-13, the police said.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. At least three people were killed in the attack.

The National Police reported that Russia used Iskander ballistic missiles to attack Kharkiv, with at least three explosions heard in the city starting from 7:30 a.m.

The aftermath of the Russian mass missile attack on Kharkiv on Jan. 2. (Ukriane's National Police/Telegram)

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a total of 72 Russian missiles were shot down over Ukraine, including 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Russian forces launched at least 99 missiles of various types, preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones, according to the report.

Previously, Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29 that killed 40 people and injured over 160 others.

Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to intensify its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure in the winter, mirroring its strategy from last year.