Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Germany, Espionage, Europe, Russian spy, EU, Berlin
Edit post

Russia turns to blackmail, big money in effort to recruit German spies, Berlin officials say

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 8:17 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends talks between Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 6, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia is "working hard" to counter the expulsion of diplomats from Germany by turning to blackmail and the lure of big payouts to recruit spies, Berlin officials said on June 18.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) faced disruption after intelligence reports underestimated Ukraine's defense capacity, with Russian President Vladimir Putin placing many top officials under house arrest.

Europe then expelled hundreds of diplomats suspected of espionage, severely hampering Moscow's intelligence gathering operations.

Speaking on June 18, German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) chief, Thomas Haldenwang, said several recent cases showed Russia was investing large sums of money to recruit new spies as well as employing blackmail techniques.

"Russia is working hard to compensate for the German government's reduction in the number of Russian agents in Germany," he said in comments reported by Reuters.

A new report from the BFV highlighted a case in which two Germans charged last year with spying for Russia had been paid $428,560.

"The agent fees show that Russia's services continue to have enormous financial resources with which to pursue their intelligence goal," the report said.

It also said German diplomats were vulnerable to blackmail and that "as soon as they have compromising information about their targets, these services are not shy about employing aggressive recruitment techniques."

Numerous European nations have raised the alarm about an increase in Russian spy operations in recent months.

European officials say that Putin's decision to leave Russia's borders open following the February invasion allowed FSB spies to join the thousands of Russians who fled the country to avoid mobilization.

At the same time, the FSB's Third Directorate for Military Counterintelligence (DKVR) — which spies on the Russian military and prevents defections — has become the agency's largest division, security analysts say.

Alleged Russian spy rings have been discovered in countries including Ukraine, the U.K., and Slovenia.

The U.K.'s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency Mi5 has reportedly been ordered to prioritize targeting spies over terrorists due to a significant recruitment drive by Russia, China, and Iran.

In May, it was revealed that Russia is recruiting violent right-wing extremists to carry out sabotage attacks in Europe and the U.K., raising concerns among intelligence chiefs.

Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade warns of Russian attempt to capture Borova in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian troops are intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing the village of Borova in neighboring Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade said on June 18.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.