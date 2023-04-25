Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Sweden expels 5 Russian diplomats

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on April 25 that five Russian diplomats had been expelled for "activities that are inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Russia's ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev, was summoned by the Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry and informed of the decision, according to the press release.

No further details were given, but other Nordic countries have taken steps to expel Russian officials due to what they view as growing security concerns.

On April 13, Norway similarly expelled 15 Russian intelligence officers for "engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status."

Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said that "Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway."

VSquare, a network of independent media outlets from Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, recently found that nearly 200 satellite dishes on the rooftops of 39 Russian diplomatic missions across Europe are used for spying, with the devices installed on top of the embassy in Brussels capable of conducting surveillance even in neighboring countries.

Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, and Danish public media published a joint investigation on April 19 about how Russia is also possibly preparing to sabotage wind turbines, gas pipes, and power cables located near the Nordic countries.

Approximately 400 Russian diplomats have already been expelled from European countries since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.