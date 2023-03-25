Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
The Guardian: Russian spies detained in Slovenia allegedly worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 5:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

“Maria Mayer” and “Ludwig Gisch,” two suspects arrested in Slovenia and accused of spying for Russia in January, allegedly worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR), the Guardian reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to the report, both are Russian citizens and were elite Russian spies.

Security services around the European Union have cracked down on alleged Russian spies performing in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Western countries have expelled hundreds of people working across Europe under diplomatic cover.

According to the report, in informal conversations after the arrests of “Mayer” and “Gisch,” Russia quickly admitted that the two arrested in Slovenia were intelligence officers.

The sources said that Russian and Western countries are discussing exchanging them for a person or people currently in custody in Russia.

“Gisch” reportedly used an Argentinian passport. On March 21, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon told reporters that the arrested couple were Russian citizens rather than Argentinians.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
