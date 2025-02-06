Russia to recruit 210,000 personnel for drone forces by 2030, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is forming unmanned systems forces and plans to recruit up to 210,000 personnel for the new branch by 2030, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Feb. 6.

Both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology throughout the full-scale invasion, significantly altering modern warfare tactics.

"We are aware of the enemy's plans, which envisage 210,000 unmanned systems troops in 277 military units by 2030," Syrskyi said.

The statement follows Syrskyi's monthly meeting on drone warfare, where he reviewed Ukraine's use of unmanned systems in January 2025.

Syrskyi claimed improving coordination between drone units and conventional military forces from reports from brigades and battalions.

According to Syrsyi, 66% of Russian equipment destroyed in January resulted from various types of attack drones.

The number of targets hit by drones increased by 7% compared to December, with Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drones responsible for 49% of all damage inflicted.

Ukraine has continuously expanded its drone capabilities, using aerial, naval, and ground-based systems for reconnaissance, precision strikes, and other operations.

The country's Unmanned Systems Forces announced on Jan. 31 that Ukrainian troops are now employing a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) while carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb.

On Feb. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree officially establishing Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch within the Armed Forces, underscoring the growing role of drones in modern military strategy.