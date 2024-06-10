Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, "He Came Back". The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders.
Deputy chief commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces appointed commander of new Unmanned Systems Forces

by Kateryna Hodunova June 11, 2024 12:05 AM 1 min read
Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Courtesy: "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
Vadym Sukharevskyi, deputy commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, was appointed the commander of the newly-created Unmanned Systems Forces on June 10, the General Staff reported.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the decree on June 10, the General Staff said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones on Feb. 6.

The Unmanned Systems Forces were created to improve Ukraine's work with drones, creating special drone-specific units, ramping up training, systemizing their use, increasing production, and pushing innovation.

As the deputy commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Sukharevskyi was responsible for the unmanned systems and the development of their usage on Ukraine's battlefield.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in January that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
