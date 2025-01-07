Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson Oblast, Air defense, Drones, Ukrainian naval drones
Edit post

Ukrainian sea drone-launched FPV drones hit Russian air defenses in world first, Ukraine says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 7, 2025 12:12 PM 2 min read
FPV drones lie on boxes during transfer by volunteers to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Jan. 22, 2024, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time, Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drones using a naval drone as a springboard took out three Russian air defense systems, Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security said on Jan. 7.

"Only a week after Ukrainian sea drones made history by successfully taking down Russian helicopters, another historical first as our homegrown naval drones are now launching their own FPV drones, destroying Russia's air defense units," the government agency said on social media.

As a result of the attack on Jan. 6, two Russian anti-missile Pantsir-S1 systems and one OSA anti-aircraft vehicle were reportedly damaged or destroyed in the occupied part of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast.

The strikes were carried out by Ukraine's Navy, which released a video of the attack against one of the Pantsir systems. The Kyiv Independent could not establish the extent of damage dealt to Russian air defenses.

A Pantsir S-1 has an estimated price tag of around $15 million. One such system is suspected to be behind the mistaken downing of an Azerbaijani plane on Dec. 25, according to the media.

The attack came a week after Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones hit three Russian Mi-8 helicopters, downing two of them over the Black Sea in another strike that was also the first of its kind.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree in February ordering the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones, called Unmanned Systems Forces, to command the rapidly evolving drone warfare in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Cheaper to operate and more precise than most artillery systems, drones quickly became one of the main tools for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s assaults amid chronic artillery ammunition shortages.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day; 3,800 North Korean troops killed, injured in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 6: * Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day, Navy claims * 3,800 North Korean troops killed or injured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says * Ukraine’s position in Kursk Oblast important for possible negotiations, Blinken says * Zelensky offered…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.