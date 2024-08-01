Skip to content
Russian shelling kills mother, daughter in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2024 11:51 AM 1 min read
A residential buillding damaged in a Russian artillery strike on Aug. 1, 2024.
A residential buillding damaged in a Russian artillery strike on Aug. 1, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.

The 72-year-old woman was killed on her birthday, Lysak added.

No other details were provided at the moment.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia launches strongest drone attack on Kyiv so far in 2024
The Kyiv City Military Administration on July 31 reported the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, with air defense forces destroying over 40 drones in the city’s airspace and nearby areas.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
10:50 AM

Widespread YouTube outages recorded in Russia.

The news comes days after a Russian lawmaker warned that the government would deliberately slow down YouTube loading speeds in response to Google's refusal to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
