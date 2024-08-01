Russian shelling kills mother, daughter in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.

The 72-year-old woman was killed on her birthday, Lysak added.

No other details were provided at the moment.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.