Russian shelling kills mother, daughter in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance
A 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.
A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.
The 72-year-old woman was killed on her birthday, Lysak added.
No other details were provided at the moment.
Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.