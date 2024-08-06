Skip to content
Russia strikes medical facility in Kharkiv, people may be trapped under rubble

by Kateryna Hodunova August 6, 2024 10:37 AM 1 min read
Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv on Aug. 6, local authorities reported.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a missile attack against Kharkiv on Aug. 6, local authorities reported.

The Russian military struck a residential area in the center of the city, causing a fire and damaging a clinic, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

People may be trapped under the rubble, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the preliminary data, Russian forces attacked the city with an Iskander ballistic missile, Syniehubov said.

The emergency services are working at the scene. Possible damage and casualties are being determined.

Attacks on population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May.

While Ukrainian troops have halted the advance, Russia continues to hold a handful of border settlements.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 19 over past day
A total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks over the past day – Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in seven regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.