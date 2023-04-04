Russia strikes Chernihiv Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Pecheniuhy in Chernihiv Oblast on April 4, according to Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command.

The Russian military dropped two bombs on Pecheniuhy using Su-35 fighter jets, the Northern Command said.

Suspilne news outlet later reported, citing the village’s residents, that the Russian attack had damaged two houses and wounded one person.

According to a local hospital’s director, cited by Suspilne, the victim received “moderate injuries.”

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, face the threat of constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.