News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russian propaganda, Disinformation, South Caucasus, Ukraine's military intelligence
Russia pushing disinformation to damage Ukraine's ties with Armenia, Azerbaijan, intel claims

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2025 11:43 AM 2 min read
A soldier stands at a border checkpoint between Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk, Armenia, on June 18, 2021. (Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia is spreading disinformation that accuses Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) of trying to instigate an armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, HUR said on March 2.

The intelligence agency referred to a fake document presented as a report from HUR to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, which has been disseminated in Armenian Telegram channels.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are bitter rivals who have clashed in several armed conflicts over border and ethnic issues since gaining independence in the 1990s.

Moscow has maintained mostly warm ties with Azerbaijan but was also seen as a key military ally of Armenia. Russia's relationship with Yerevan sharply deteriorated after Russian peacekeepers did not prevent Baku's lightning offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023.

The fake report accuses Ukraine's intelligence of trying to spark a new war to divert Russia's attention and disperse its forces, alleviating pressure on Ukraine. HUR noted that the document contains several spelling errors and does not meet the requirements of official communication.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, the fake report aims to "discredit Ukraine and undermine Ukrainian-Armenian and Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations, which ultimately benefits Russia."

Kyiv has maintained stable relations with both South Caucasus countries. Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid during the full-scale war, while Armenia's pivot away from Moscow signaled the potential strengthening of Ukrainian- Armenian ties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
