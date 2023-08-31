Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells Sumy Oblast 27 times

by Artem Mamadzhanov September 1, 2023 2:48 AM 1 min read
A house destroyed by shelling in Sumy in April 2022. (Photo by Anna Voitenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 27 times on Aug. 31, resulting in 167 explosions, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka and Shalyhyne were targeted.

The shelling caused damage to a tractor and a truck in Novoslobidske and a power line in Krasnopillia.

The administration reported that Russian forces used mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to attack the border communities.

No casualties were reported following the attacks.

Even though the Russian army withdrew from Sumy Oblast in April last year, residents near the border continue to experience shellings nearly every day.

Author: Artem Mamadzhanov
Author: Artem Mamadzhanov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
