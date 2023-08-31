Russia shells Sumy Oblast 27 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 27 times on Aug. 31, resulting in 167 explosions, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka and Shalyhyne were targeted.

The shelling caused damage to a tractor and a truck in Novoslobidske and a power line in Krasnopillia.

The administration reported that Russian forces used mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to attack the border communities.

No casualties were reported following the attacks.

Even though the Russian army withdrew from Sumy Oblast in April last year, residents near the border continue to experience shellings nearly every day.