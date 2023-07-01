Russia shells Nikopol, damaging civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 times on July 1, damaging civilian infrastructure, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram on July 1.

According to the governor, an administrative building, cafeteria, homes, and a church were damaged by the Russian attacks.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier on June 26, Russian shelling of Nikopol killed a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man and injured a 49-year-old man.

Nikopol lies directly across the Dnipro River from Russian positions at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and is the target of regular artillery shelling by Russian forces.