Russian shelling of Nikopol kills 2, injures 1

Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two civilians and injured one more, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 26.

"In the afternoon, Russians hit Nikopol with heavy artillery, targeting a private company. Two of its employees were killed – a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Another man, aged 49, received injuries and has been hospitalized, the governor added. According to Lysak, the targeted building was also damaged.

"Again, peaceful residents became victims of Russian aggression. They were simply at work, and we lost them to the inhumanity of the country with which we have the misfortune to share a border," the governor said.

Nikopol lies close to Russian positions across the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, as well as to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and experiences regular artillery shelling by Russian forces.

The reservoir became dry after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam collapsed on June 6. The Ukrainian authorities say the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.